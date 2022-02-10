Watch
La Paloma Academy Lakeside: programs that promote good character and caring

Megan Rodgers, talks about provides a K-8 educational environment focused on academics, community involvement, and family values. Enroll your student today at Tucson’s best charter schools.
La Paloma Academy is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

La Paloma Academy, a charter school in Tucson recognized by the state of Arizona for its Excellence in Education, continually discovers new, fun, and innovative ways to make the educational experience at each of its campuses.

Megan Rodgers, talks about how the Academy provides a K-8 educational environment focused on academics, community involvement, and family values. Enroll your student today at Tucson’s best charter schools.

For more information visit: LPATucson.org

