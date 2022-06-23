“KNOW YOUR BACK STORY” Campaign: identify, diagnose and treat back pain

Vertos Medical is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Know Your Back Story, is a national health awareness campaign that aims to help the millions of people with low back and leg pain, specifically those with lumbar spinal stenosis or LSS that is caused by an enlarged ligament, the importance of looking for the enlarged ligament, screening, and potential treatment options

Dr. Denis Patterson, specialist in neurological disorders and musculoskeletal issues and his patient, Lee Davis, talk about the “Know Your Backstory” campaign and available resources to identify, diagnose, and treatment options for chronic low back and leg pain specifically, lumbar spinal stenosis or LSS.

According to the CDC, low back pain is a leading cause for pain and disability in America. but there is hope for people who have been suffering with chronic low back and leg pain.

For more information visit: www.knowyourbackstory.com