Keys to Organizational Success for your Business

The new reality of remote working has made it crucial for organizations to develop their internal talent.
Workforce Solutions Leader Discusses the Challenges of Employee Retention and How A Digital Talent Marketplace Can Help Build a Stable Workforce
Posted at 2:24 PM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 16:24:24-05

The new reality of remote working has swung power back toward employees, making it crucial for organizations to develop their internal talent. However, even in the current fluctuating labor market, talent retention for employers and mobility for workers remain a challenge.

Leo Goncalves, VP of workforce solutions at University of Phoenix, discusses the current state of talent mobility and how digital talent marketplace platforms may result in...

  • More jobs filled by internal candidates
  • Boosting retention rates
  • Reducing hiring costs
  • Reducing gender and race bias
  • Building a more engaged workforce
  • Stronger culture
  • Mentorships
