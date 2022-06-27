June: National Cancer Survivors Month

Kite, a Gilead Company is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

June is national cancer survivors month and a time for people to recognize those who have been diagnosed with cancer. It's also a time to highlight the life-saving treatments that are available.

Some of the latest treatments include a therapy made from a patient’s own blood cells to help treat those with blood cancers such as lymphoma or leukemia. Dr. Lori Leslie, a Lymphoma specialist at Hackensack Meridian Health's John Theurer cancer center, and Michael - who was diagnosed with lymphoma, discuss some innovative treatments.

For more information visit: https://www.lls.org/