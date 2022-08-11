Watch Now
Jeremiah's Italian Ice: Live Life to the Coolest

Posted at 12:51 PM, Aug 11, 2022
Jeremiah's Italian Ice is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Jeremiah's Italian Ice is now open on N. Oracle Road. It's the perfect place to cool off with something fruity, icy and refreshing like Italian Ice, or creamy and delightful like Ice-cream. Or why choose? Try both by ordering Jeremiah's Italian Ice's Gelati!

With over 40 flavors of Italian ice, and three different types of ice cream flavors to choose from, the combinations are truly endless.

Download their J-Lib app for the latest sweetest deals!

For more information and a list of flavors visit: Jeremiahsice.com

Address:
7348 N. Oracle Road

