It's time to travel again. The world is on sale.

While travelers continue to rank health & safety as top travel concern going into holiday season. Americans continue to explore locations closer to home + take staycations. But after many months at home American travelers are hitting the road by plane, train and automobile.

Deals are everywhere, you just need to know where you’ll get the biggest bang for your travel buck. That starts with finding the best travel suppliers and destinations, as ranked by the 2021 Travvy Awards, the Oscars of the Travel Industry.

Eric Bowman will cover Top Travel Trends:

Bucket list trips continue to be popular for 2022, for Americans who are making up for lost time in travel

More people, including younger travelers in the Gen Z and millennial demographics, are buying travel insurance and travel insurance companies are introducing new benefits to protect customers who need to cancel due to COVID or border closures

Top Thanksgiving destinations for domestic + international travel this year

Domestic Travel Trends: Americans continue to explore locations closer to home + take staycations, and with international visitor travel restrictions lifted, inbound tourism to skyrocket

Luxury Travel Trends: More first-timers, longer booking windows, private jet travel, what exotic destinations + experiences are in demand

Travel Insurance: Why it is so important when travelling.