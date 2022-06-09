It turns out that candy makes your brain happy

National Confectioners Association is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

It’s June – which means it’s time to celebrate National Candy Month! There’s no better way to kick off the summer than with an entire month dedicated to Americans’ favorite treats. As people embark on road trips, beach vacations and other summer adventures, chocolate and candy will play an important role in their celebrations. In fact, 71% of Americans say their summer holiday celebrations will involve these fun treats, according to the National Confectioners Association’s 2022 State of Treating report.

