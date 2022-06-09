Watch
It turns out that candy makes your brain happy

The National Confectioners Association shares Americans’ favorite candy types and ways to treat during National Candy Month
Posted at 12:47 PM, Jun 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-09 15:47:31-04

National Confectioners Association is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

It’s June – which means it’s time to celebrate National Candy Month! There’s no better way to kick off the summer than with an entire month dedicated to Americans’ favorite treats.   As people embark on road trips, beach vacations and other summer adventures, chocolate and candy will play an important role in their celebrations. In fact, 71% of Americans say their summer holiday celebrations will involve these fun treats, according to the National Confectioners Association’s 2022 State of Treating report.

Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora, weekdays at 11:30 AM!