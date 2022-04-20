Is the answer to rising prices, raising chickens?

Tractor Supply Co. is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Is the Answer to Rising Prices à Raising Chickens?

With Gas and food prices on the rise, a new earth week poll reveals the inspiring ways consumers are embracing sustainability (and saving money!)

Marti Skold-Jordan from Tractor Supply gives an update on at-home sustainability trends, including more results from the survey.

Of 2,000 respondents equally split between urban and rural communities, two-thirds have begun making an effort to live more sustainably. Some 40% have taken the effort a step farther by growing their own produce through backyard gardening, and more than 30% are interested in backyard poultry- meaning yes, you may have heard a rooster in your neighborhood this morning.

