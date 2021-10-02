INVITE: Birdies, Blues & BBQ benefiting Dream Factory

Dream Factory of Arizona is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 5, 2021 AT 1 PM – 10 PM

Join in on granting dreams for children with a critical or chronic illness!

1 p.m. Scramble/shotgun start

Boxed lunch, drinks and prizes

6 -10 p.m. BBQ and Blues Afterparty

Cocktails, auction and music provided by Little House of Funk

$150 Golf Tournament, BBQ and Blues Afterparty

$100 (OVCC members)

$75 BBQ and Blues Afterparty only

Proceeds benefit Dream Factory of Arizona and ClubCorp's Employee Partners Care Foundation (E.P.C.F.).

Golf registration and afterparty reservations deadline is November 2, 2021. Golf registration forms are available at www.dreamfactoryaz.org. To register through OVCC contact Linda DeWilde at 520-297-1121.

To purchase tickets to the afterparty, call Cindy Klinge at 520-909-3953 or complete the reservation form available at www.dreamfactoryaz.org.

Dream Factory of Arizona, Inc. is a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization that grants dreams to chronically and critically ill children in our community. For more information visit www.dreamfactoryaz.org.

E.P.C.F. is a 501(c)3 foundation that provides ClubCorp's staff and Employee Partners financial assistance in times of crisis, such as hardships due to illness, death, fire or other catastrophic events. For more information visit https://club.clubcorp.com/Employee-Partners-Care-Foundation.