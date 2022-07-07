Introducing the Subway Series: an all-new menu of the 12 BEST sandwiches

Subway is a sponsor of The Morning Blend

Hungry? We have some good news for you! Subway is here and they are introducing the Subway Series – it’s an all-new menu of the 12 BEST sandwiches in Subway history and an all-new way to order them!

Subway's culinary experts spent over a year testing hundreds of recipes and flavor combinations to come up with 12 NEW mouth-watering sandwiches. While you can still order your favorite custom creation, Subways wants you to leave the sandwich-making to them.

Here are four of the new sandwiches:

The Monster. This comes with juicy steak, crisp bacon, a double helping of Monterey cheddar, green peppers and red onions piled high and topped off with creamy Peppercorn Ranch. This is all on artisan Italian bread.

Up next is The Boss. It has juicy meatballs in marinara sauce with slices of pepperoni and BelGioioso Fresh Mozzarella, sprinkled with Parmesan.

Moving to The Great Garlic with Rotisserie-style chicken, crispy bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, topped off with our NEW creamy Roasted Garlic Aioli.

For the full new menu visit: www.subway.com

