Watch
Tucson Morning Blend

Actions

Institute for Better Education: Helping children go to the right school

Since 1998, the Institute for Better Education has been making a real difference in the lives of Arizona children. Kim Kirschner, the Executive Director of IBE shares how the Institute caters to every child and their unique needs.
Posted at 1:28 PM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 16:28:38-04

The Institute for Better Education is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Since 1998, the Institute for Better Education (IBE) has been making a real difference in the lives of Arizona children.

501(c)(3) nonprofit and nonpartisan organization. IBE is committed to removing any financial obstacles that stand in a family’s way of providing K-12 education for their children and all of their needs.

About IBE:

  • Since 1998 we have awarded $151.2 million in scholarships.
  • For the 2020-2021 academic year we awarded close to $21 million in scholarships
  • We work with over 300 Arizona schools.
  • The largest demographic population we help are the low-income students across all four programs.

For more information visit: ibescholarships.org

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora, weekdays at 11:30 AM!