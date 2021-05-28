Information regarding the COVID-19 Vaccines in your community

The United States has achieved a significant milestone in administering more than 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to date. According to a recent Census Bureau Household Pulse survey, approximately %15 of the population in Arizona is uncertain about geting a COVID-19 vaccine.
Dr. Ayrn D. O'Connor, the director of medical toxicology fellowship at Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix, shares factual information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine in your community and discusses the availability of vaccinations in your area as well as potential risks and benefits.
DID YOU KNOW?
- FDA-authorized vaccines can keep you safe from COVID-19 and help keep from spreading the disease to family and friends.
- People who are fully vaccinated can safely resume socializing with other vaccinated people, or even with another family unit that is not vaccinated, without masks or social distancing.
- In clinical trials, all of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) prevented nearly 100% of COVID-19 related hospitalization and death.
- The federal government is providing COVID-19 vaccines free of charge to all people living in the United States, regardless of health insurance status.
For more information visit: www.vaccines.gov