Information regarding the COVID-19 Vaccines in your community

The United States has achieved a significant milestone in administering more than 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to date. According to a recent Census Bureau Household Pulse survey, approximately %15 of the population in Arizona is uncertain about geting a COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Ayrn D. O'Connor, the director of medical toxicology fellowship at Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix, shares factual information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine in your community and discusses the availability of vaccinations in your area as well as potential risks and benefits.

DID YOU KNOW?

FDA-authorized vaccines can keep you safe from COVID-19 and help keep from spreading the disease to family and friends.

People who are fully vaccinated can safely resume socializing with other vaccinated people, or even with another family unit that is not vaccinated, without masks or social distancing.

In clinical trials, all of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) prevented nearly 100% of COVID-19 related hospitalization and death.

The federal government is providing COVID-19 vaccines free of charge to all people living in the United States, regardless of health insurance status.

For more information visit: www.vaccines.gov

