"Independent Lens": Eight-Part Docuseries that Takes Viewers Into the Office of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner

"Independent Lens" is an Eight-Part Docuseries, that Takes Viewers Into the Office of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner as he and his team work to shake things up and change the system.
Posted at 2:51 PM, Apr 22, 2021
Larry Samuel Krasner, is a former public defender, civil rights attorney and the 26th District Attorney of Philadelphia.
This Docuseries offers unfiltered access inside Krasner's office, capturing his dramatic first year in office and documents the day-to- day struggles of trying to change the criminal justice system.

Airing every Tuesday at 9/8c on PBS

For more information visit: https://www.pbs.org/independentlens/

