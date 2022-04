Located on historic congress street in downtown Tucson, hub is right in the middle of the heart of Tucson’s fastest-growing and most exciting area. There is plenty of downtown parking and the Sunlink streetcar route is right outside HUB's doors. Whether it's a night on the town or dinner with the family, is not only fun, but as easy as it should be. HUB restaurant and Ice Creamery, offers elevated comfort food year-round.

Check out HUB's new Spring menu here: https://hubdowntown.com/