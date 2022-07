Fiesta Filipina is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Craving authentic Filipino food? You're in luck! Zoe goes in the kitchen with Thelma Ward, the owner of Fiesta Filipina, located at the Park Place mall to learn how she turns up the heat in the kitchen and creates magical, delicious dishes just for you.

Location:

5870 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85711

For more information visit: https://www.fiestafilipinaconcessions.com/