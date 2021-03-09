IBE: How your tax credit can help a child with schooling

The Institute for Better Education (IBE) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and nonpartisan organization. We are committed to removing any financial obstacles that stand in a family’s way of providing K-12 education for their children and their unique needs. IBE accomplishes this through the Arizona private school tax credit program. We believe parents are the best resource a child has when determining which school will be the perfect fit for their child. Parents have been able to turn to the Institute for Better Education since 1998 if the right school to fit their child’s needs is not within their financial reach. IBE is honored to play a part in making a real difference in the lives of Arizona children.

