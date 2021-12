iBalance Wellness & Spa is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Massage Therapy and Wellness in Northwest Tucson and East Tucson, will put your whole body back in balance. Offering everything from Massages, to Deep Tissue, even Sports Massages. Lynda Gonzales, the owner of iBalance Wellness & Spa talks about how you and your loved ones can relax this holiday season.

Buy 4 massages get 2 Free (60, 75 or 90 mins)

For more information visit: https://www.ibalancespa.com/