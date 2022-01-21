Watch
Tucson Morning Blend

Actions

I am Shauna Rae: A grown woman...stuck in the body of a child

items.[0].videoTitle
Meet the Inspiring Shauna Rae, to hear all about the New Serieshich follows her Life as a 22-Year-Old whose growth was stunted following a rare form of Brain Cancer.
Posted at 5:55 PM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 19:55:56-05

Shauna Rae may look like a child, but she desperately wants to be treated like an adult. Shauna talks about her experiencing living with this rare form of brain cancer, and her experience filming her show.

Diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer at six months old, Shauna’s treatment allowed for remission, but resulted in a side effect no one predicted – she stopped growing. The chemotherapy made her pituitary gland almost dormant, leaving Shauna with a childlike appearance and standing at only 3 feet and 10 inches tall-- the average size of an 8-year-old. Except, Shauna is 22.

Premiering on Tuesday, January 11 at 10PM ET/PT

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora, weekdays at 11:00 AM!