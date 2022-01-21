I am Shauna Rae: A grown woman...stuck in the body of a child

Shauna Rae may look like a child, but she desperately wants to be treated like an adult. Shauna talks about her experiencing living with this rare form of brain cancer, and her experience filming her show.

Diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer at six months old, Shauna’s treatment allowed for remission, but resulted in a side effect no one predicted – she stopped growing. The chemotherapy made her pituitary gland almost dormant, leaving Shauna with a childlike appearance and standing at only 3 feet and 10 inches tall-- the average size of an 8-year-old. Except, Shauna is 22.

