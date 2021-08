eBay is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

A recent eBay survey revealed 64% of millennials and Gen Z would prefer to buy refurbished as a means of saving money. But where do you go to get the refurbished electronics you want without sacrificing quality? Lifestyle Editor, Joann Butler is here to talk about where you can shop for phones and gadget must-haves for school and work for the best value of up to 50% off.