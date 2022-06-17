How to protect yourself from surprise medical bills

The American Heart Association is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

For years, unexpected medical bills, which can amount to thousands or even tens of thousands of dollars, have devastated the finances of countless families in America. The fear of a surprise medical bill can lead some patients to avoid medical treatment altogether. A new law, the No Surprises Act, helps to protect patients from receiving surprise bills and helps to ensure families can afford health care.

Dr. Donald Lloyd-Jones is president of the American Heart Association (AHA) for 2021-22. Among the world’s most highly regarded experts in cardiovascular disease prevention and epidemiology, his volunteer leadership since 1997 has had a profound impact on the Association’s efforts to improve patient outcomes and create healthier communities across the nation.

At Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, Dr. Lloyd-Jones is Chair of the Department of Preventive Medicine and the Eileen M. Foell Professor of Heart Research and Professor of Preventive Medicine, Medicine, and Pediatrics.

As President, Dr. Lloyd-Jones is the chief volunteer scientific and medical officer of the AHA responsible for the oversight of all medical, scientific and public health matters and related public policy. He presides over the Association’s Science Advisory & Coordinating Committee and is a past chairperson of the Committee on Scientific Sessions Program. He has provided invaluable guidance as a Science Advisor to the AHA’s CEO Roundtable and as the President of the Midwest Region and the Workplace Health Steering Committee from 2015-17.

As Chairperson of the Strategic Goals Subcommittee, his vision was critical to creating the association’s 2020 Impact Goal, and our first-ever definition of ideal cardiovascular health, as well as the criteria for the “Life’s Simple 7” health metrics. He co-chaired the Expert Work Group that created the 2013 American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association Guideline on the Assessment of Cardiovascular Risk. He has authored or co-authored more than 350 peer-reviewed articles and is included in Thomson-Reuters’s prestigious list of the world’s 1% most frequently cited scientific authors.

In 2017, Dr. Lloyd-Jones was honored as American Heart Association Physician of the Year.