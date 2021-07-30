How to navigate the current car buying challenges

As we approach the height of the summer and begin looking ahead to the fall, many Americans are eager for a new set of wheels. Families are looking for the right vehicle for their road trips, beach and camping weekends and heading back to school as soon as next month. And while the pandemic has ushered in a new car culture wave, with inventory levels at a record low, finding the right car has been a challenge for many consumers.
- The Capital One 2021 Car Buying Outlook found that 54% of car buyers think about financing after settling on a car.
- In the same report, the overwhelming majority of dealer respondents (99%) said that less than half of their consumers have their financing figured out.
- With new challenges in the car buying process, starting with financing is a crucial first step for car buyers looking to find the car and deal that’s best for them.
- Simple, easy-to-use apps are a great resource to pre-qualify for auto financing before visiting the dealership.
