How to identify when a senior may be struggling with an alcohol dependency

Posted at 8:18 AM, Apr 24, 2021
ALCOHOL AWARENESS MONTH: IMPORTANT INFORMATION ON HOW TO IDENTIFY WHEN A SENIOR MAY BE STRUGGLING WITH AN ALCOHOL DEPENDENCY — The number of Americans that die annually from alcohol use has increased 35 percent over the past 10 years, including an alarming 25 percent spike among people aged 45 to 64.

April is Alcohol Awareness Month. Dr. David Schoenbaum, primary care physician with OptumCare Primary Care, shares important information on how to identify when a senior may be struggling with an alcohol dependency and how to address this ongoing community health crisis.

