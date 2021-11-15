How the pandemic has impacted people’s financial and health decisions

Edward Jones Trust Co. is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

During the Covid-19 pandemic, one third of U.S. adults had a conversation with close family members about their end-of-life plans and preferences. Alison Carnie, the principal at Edward Jones Trust Company talks about a new study that shows how the pandemic has made many Americans think more about the kind of legacy they want to leave to their families and offers tips on how to ensure your legacy is secure for your family.

Consider the following study results:



A majority of Americans ages 50+ (71%) believe having a will in place is the most important action to take before someone dies, yet only 49% actually have a will.

Only 19% of adults 50+ have the three essential end-of-life documents in place: a will, health care directive/living will and designated power of attorney.

More than half of Americans 50+ (51%) do not have any long-term care plans in place.

