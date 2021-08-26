How technology can help keep kids safe online and offline

Cox Communications is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

How do parents keep their children safe ? Likely you will hear car seats, helmets and knee pads for bicycle riding. But what about Internet safety? Parents often don’t know where to start in order to protect their children online.

Children Safety Expert and CEO of The Safety Place,Crystal Pichon, shares tips for parents on how to keep their kids safe during back-to-school season. Crystal shares tips on keeping kids safe while online and how technology can help secure your child’s extracurricular activities and your peace of mind.

CRYSTAL’S TIPS INCLUDE:

SAFE AND SMART HOME: As kids head back to classrooms and parents head back to their offices, smart home automation such as text alerts when your child arrives home and smart door locks that can be accessed via your mobile phone, can give you peace of mind that your kids are safe at home, even if you are not.

Open communication will always be the key. Talk to your children about what sites they are on, which friends they are connected with on the internet, and what they should and should not post online.

For more information visit: www.cox.com

