Facebook is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Social media is an outlet worldwide for community leaders to invest in building their communities.

Facebook is unveiling a broad set of new tools for admins to use who run Facebook groups, to help them become more efficient, while promoting safety.

Dasha Kennedy, a financial activist and founder of The Broke Black Girl, talks about new tools available to admins: %1.8 billion people worldwide who use groups.

Kennedy speaks about her personal experience running a global group with thousands of members, and gives some tips and tricks on how to start and run a group of your own.

Learn how social media groups connect people worldwide: www.facebook.com/community