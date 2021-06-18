Watch
How social media groups connect people worldwide

Dasha Kennedy, a financial activist and founder of The Broke Black Girl, talks about new tools available to admins % 1.8 billion people worldwide who use groups.
Posted at 1:28 PM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 16:28:25-04

Facebook is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Social media is an outlet worldwide for community leaders to invest in building their communities.
Facebook is unveiling a broad set of new tools for admins to use who run Facebook groups, to help them become more efficient, while promoting safety.

Kennedy speaks about her personal experience running a global group with thousands of members, and gives some tips and tricks on how to start and run a group of your own.

Learn how social media groups connect people worldwide: www.facebook.com/community

