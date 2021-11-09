Care.com is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

The ongoing pandemic has increased the likelihood that seniors feel more isolated, making tech-savviness both essential and a determinant of health. Jill McNamara the senior director at care.com, discusses the importance of getting seniors actively engaged online through technology and how seniors can better manage loneliness and anxiety during the pandemic.

About Jill McNamara

Jill McNamara is the Senior Director of Care@Work for Care.com, the world’s largest online destination for finding and managing high-quality family care. Since joining Care.com in 2011, Jill has expanded the company’s senior care services nationally, and has assisted in growing the Senior Care Planning program for Care.com’s enterprise arm Care@Work, which builds customized family care benefits packages for employers supporting the caregiving responsibilities of their employees. The program provides families with customized and comprehensive guidance, strategies, and local resources to meet individual needs.