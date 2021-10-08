Watch
How much do you know about electric cars? Watch this.

Kia is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

As of 2020, nearly 1.8 million electric vehicles (EVs) were registered in the U.S., more than three times as many as in 2016, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). Battery-electric vehicles were noted as the fastest-growing category soaring from fewer than 300,000 in 2016 to more than 1.1 million last year. Despite its growing popularity, there are still many consumers who are hesitant to make the leap to an all-electric vehicle. With electric-powered vehicles on the rise, what do you need to know about the cars of the future?

