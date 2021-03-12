Menu

How Hena Khan's "Amina’s Song" celebrates Muslim Americans

The companion novel to the beloved and award-winning Amina’s Voice, Amina once again uses her voice to bridge the places, people, and communities she loves—this time across continents
Like her heroine, Amina, author Hena Khan knows firsthand what life is like for a Pakistani- American middle schooler. The challenges Amina faces as a Muslim American torn between two parts of her identity, were very much a part of Khan’s childhood and serve as the impetus for Khan’s children’s stories. In Amina’s Song, the sequel to her well received Amina’s Voice, Khan continues to explore a multi-cultural identity, shining a light on both the cultural landscape many immigrant children face today, while also capturing the universal challenges faced during these formative middle school years.

The story of a tween juggling two worlds; Amina must find the courage to share her love of Pakistan with her American community through the power of speech and music.

