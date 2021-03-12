How Hena Khan's "Amina’s Song" celebrates Muslim Americans

Like her heroine, Amina, author Hena Khan knows firsthand what life is like for a Pakistani- American middle schooler. The challenges Amina faces as a Muslim American torn between two parts of her identity, were very much a part of Khan’s childhood and serve as the impetus for Khan’s children’s stories. In Amina’s Song, the sequel to her well received Amina’s Voice, Khan continues to explore a multi-cultural identity, shining a light on both the cultural landscape many immigrant children face today, while also capturing the universal challenges faced during these formative middle school years.

The story of a tween juggling two worlds; Amina must find the courage to share her love of Pakistan with her American community through the power of speech and music.