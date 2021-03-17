How Flagstone Medical can reignite your love life

From FlagstoneMedical.com:

At Flagstone Medical, we’re here to help you revitalize your sex life with a revolutionary new erectile dysfunction treatment. Many men suffer from erectile dysfunction, or ED. While there are various oral treatments available, they come with the potential for undesirable side effects and aren’t always effective. This is why we offer Acoustic Wave Therapy, a needle-free, pain-free, and drug-free option for men who are looking for an effective solution for ED.

Pulse Wave Therapy, a term encompassing two different, but related technologies: Linear & Acoustic Wave therapy, is used to treat certain orthopedic conditions and to treat Erectile Dysfunction. These Pulse Wave Therapies are used to break up the blockages that impede proper blood flow, stimulate the growth of new blood vessels, and rejuvenate damaged tissue.