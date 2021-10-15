How finding the right mentor can improve your life

PR Media is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

Four questions she encourages viewers & readers to ask themselves are:

Do you believe your education is complete?

Do you regularly search out books and classes to expand your knowledge base?

What other ways do you search out ways of enrichment of ideas? Travel? Seminars?

Have you ever had to fight your way into a program you thought you needed to reach a goal?

Susan believes that no matter how old you are, these questions will lead the reader to a new chapter in life. She took her first art lesson when she was 50, after her husband bought her 4 art lessons at a fundraising auction. She ended up with a master teacher, whom she claims tricked her into becoming an artist. Her book traces her journey with her valued mentors, taking her through each stage of her growth. Her goal was to inspire others, many over fifty, to not give up on their dreams.

“The Art of the Mentor": An Amazon best seller

In this must-read book, you’ll learn what makes a great mentor and how you can find one that will help you achieve things you never thought possible. She shares her insights on how, when it comes to mentors, it’s important to be able to differentiate between the good and the great. Because when you work with the right mentor, you’ll gain the focus, belief, and edge you need, to help you rise beyond the everyday and take your life to the next level.

Susan’s inspiring story is proof of what is possible when you are willing to take a leap of faith. Her colorful memoirs beautifully capture both her personal and professional transformation later in life. While her love of art may have started by accident, through the encouragement of her art mentors, Susan has continued to grow as an artist. She hopes that those who read The Art of the Mentor will have the confidence and courage to take that first step to follow their passion in life, and to seek out a mentor who can help them achieve their dreams, whatever they may be.