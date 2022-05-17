Watch
Tucson Morning Blend

Actions

How consumers and businesses are using the power of artificial intelligence

Seth Dobrin with IBM, discusses the AI Adoption Index, and how businesses and consumers are benefitting from this next wave of technology to simplify their lives and business in new ways.
Posted at 9:39 AM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-17 12:39:06-04

IBM is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

For many organizations around the world, digital transformation has accelerated over the last two years, prompting new investments in advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI). Today, AI is already changing the way businesses operate in fundamental ways, by helping companies address labor and skills shortages, automate repetitive processes and even, increasingly, by helping them reduce their environmental impact and become more sustainable.

Launched this month, new data from IBM’s Global AI. Seth Dobrin with IBM, discusses the AI Adoption Index, and how businesses and consumers are benefitting from this next wave of technology to simplify their lives and business in new ways.

For more information visit: https://www.ibm.com/case-studies/sund-and-baelt/

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora, weekdays at 11:30 AM!