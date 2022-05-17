How consumers and businesses are using the power of artificial intelligence

IBM is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

For many organizations around the world, digital transformation has accelerated over the last two years, prompting new investments in advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI). Today, AI is already changing the way businesses operate in fundamental ways, by helping companies address labor and skills shortages, automate repetitive processes and even, increasingly, by helping them reduce their environmental impact and become more sustainable.

Launched this month, new data from IBM’s Global AI. Seth Dobrin with IBM, discusses the AI Adoption Index, and how businesses and consumers are benefitting from this next wave of technology to simplify their lives and business in new ways.

