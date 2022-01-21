How a daily dose of apple cider vinegar can help your health

Bragg is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

Did you overdo it this holiday season? Maybe a few too many extra servings? Discover how to successfully “reset” your health one step at a time.

“Progress. Not Perfection!” Quit trying to be so perfect- it’s the biggest roadblock to success! Taking time to take care of your own health shouldn’t be something that makes you feel guilty.

Quit trying to be so perfect- it’s the biggest roadblock to success! Taking time to take care of your own health shouldn’t be something that makes you feel guilty. Say Goodbye to Guilt & Hello to Health Stop letting the number on the scale define your confidence and mood. Step away from the scale and to focus on health instead.

Stop letting the number on the scale define your confidence and mood. Step away from the scale and to focus on health instead. Shift the Focus from Deprivation to Nourishment & Enjoyment Take away the shame and guilt associated with eating an ‘unhealthy’ food, I found I could actually eat a small amount, enjoy it completely, and move on.

Take away the shame and guilt associated with eating an ‘unhealthy’ food, I found I could actually eat a small amount, enjoy it completely, and move on. The importance of a daily dose of Apple Cider Vinegar (also known as “ACV” for short).

Benefits of Bragg’s True Energy Apple Cider Vinegar supplements:

Caffeine-free capsules provide a daily dose of energy with ACV + six essential B vitamins (not just B6 and B12!)



Generates energy at the cellular level

Only ACV supplement with 750 mg of acetic acid per serving (30x more than competitive gummies on the market) and with no sugar

Helps you maintain healthy blood sugar and cholesterol levels

Acetic acid helps to reduce the absorption of carbohydrates, which in turn reduces blood sugar spikes and helps control appetite and manage weight gain

Great option if you don’t like the taste of Apple Cider Vinegar but you want to unlock the health benefits

Bragg's True Energy Apple Cider Vinegar supplements are available now for purchase at Bragg.com and Amazon.com at $19.99.

Erin Palinski-Wade, RD, CDCES, CPT

As the go-to expert on all things nutrition and diabetes, Erin is one of the most quoted dietitians in the country and a sought after speaker, spokesperson, and media source. In the past 12 months, she has appeared in 165 top-tier media outlets, reaching an audience of 1.19 billion! She has authored four books including the bestselling '2 Day Diabetes Diet' and 'Belly Fat Diet For Dummies.'

Erin has appeared on shows including The Dr. Oz Show, The Doctors, and The Early Show, and she regularly contributes to media outlets including Women’s Health, FoodNetwork.com, and Prevention. She has also been chosen as a TEDx speaker in 2020. She currently juggles her time between freelance writing for publications such as Diabetes Forecast and EverydayHealth.com, motivating audiences as a high energy keynote speaker, and seeing clients in her private practice in NJ. With a combined audience of over 100,000 followers on social media, Erin was selected as one of the 'Top Health Influencers of 2018' by Women Fitness Magazine. She is also the creator of ‘Healthy Mom, Happy Family,” a lifestyle brand showing busy moms how to make time for health, even when they don’t have time for themselves.

About Bragg

Founded in 1912 by renowned health advocate and pioneer Paul Bragg, Bragg Live Food Products is one of the oldest independent natural food companies in the United States. With a mission to encourage a vibrant, healthy lifestyle, Bragg products provide a dose of wellness wisdom that customers have come to depend on for over a century. Beyond their famous Apple Cider Vinegar, Bragg's product family consists of a wide range of offerings including apple cider vinegar shots, olive oil, seasonings, salad dressings, beverages, supplements, and more. Bragg is available at natural food stores, grocery and mass market locations, as well as Amazon and bragg.com