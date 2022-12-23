Watch Now
Tucson Morning Blend

Actions

Houghton Meat Market: New York, New Jersey come to Tucson

"Just past the Jersey Turnpike!"
Looking for the last minute Christmas dinner look no further than Houghton Meat market for some delicious meats
Posted at 2:10 PM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 16:10:30-05

Houghton Meat market is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

To learn more, visit houghtonmeatmarket.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Ashley Hawk, CoHost of The Morning Blend

Local News

Ashley Hawk to join 'The Morning Blend' as co-host