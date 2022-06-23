Honoring our veterans fighting ALS ahead of independence day

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc.

While Independence Day is a time to celebrate the birth of our nation, we must also take a moment to honor and thank our military Veterans for the sacrifices they’ve made to protect our country. It’s also important to educate and spread awareness of the health challenges Veterans face every day including a disease called Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Juan Reyes, a U.S. military Veteran living with ALS, and an MTPA Patient Ambassador for RADICAVA, his personal story of living with ALS, and discuss how he is embracing it to educate the community. Meg Reyes, his wife and primary caregiver also talks about how families and loved ones can support someone with ALS.

Veterans are twice as likely to develop ALS than those who haven’t served in the military. As this incurable, neurodegenerative disease progresses, patients lose their ability to walk, dress, write, speak, swallow and eat.

