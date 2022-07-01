Honoring our Veterans fighting ALS

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

While Independence Day is a time to celebrate the birth of our nation, we must also take a moment to honor and thank our military Veterans for the sacrifices they’ve made to protect our country. It’s also important to educate and spread awareness of the health challenges Veterans face every day including a disease called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Veterans are twice as likely to develop ALS than those who haven’t served in the military. As this incurable, neurodegenerative disease progresses, patients lose their ability to walk, dress, write, speak, swallow and eat.