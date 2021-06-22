HomeVestors: We Buy Ugly Houses

HomeVestors of America is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Tucson real estate has continued strong thanks to the ongoing activity of local buying experts like HomeVestors, your local We Buy Ugly Houses people.

Fred Hubbard of HomeVestors, talks about how HomeVestors buys "Ugly" houses, and is celebrating 25 years in 2021.

HomeVestors is the largest professional house buying franchise in the U.S. with more than 100,000 houses bought since 1996.

The original "We Buy Ugly Houses®" company, HomeVestors strives to make a positive impact in each of its 176 markets. Hubbard gives advice to those looking to sell, and invest.

Over the last year, the company has continued buying houses for cash – not just from those that have “ugly” houses. Many local homeowners that are taking advantage of historic market growth and low mortgage rates.

And sellers who want to leverage their home equity are frequently turning to the buyer that can most quickly and reliably offer a hassle-free transaction: HomeVestors.

For more information visit: webuyuglyhouses.com/tucson

