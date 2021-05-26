Home Instead donates to St. Luke's Home

Home Instead is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

Affordable Home Care for Seniors

You want the best care for your family, and you need affordable options. Home Instead Senior Care® of Tucson offers trusted home care services at reasonable rates. We can tailor a home care arrangement to fit both your family's lifestyle and budget. We can schedule a professional CAREGiverSM to help for a few hours or as many as 24 hours. We're here for you seven days a week, including holidays and weekends. Call us for a free, in-home care consultation to talk about how we can meet your family's needs: (520) 268-9740

Home Care Rates in Tucson, AZ

We specialize in serving families throughout the Tucson area. We offer both hourly and flat-rate services to meet your care needs. Professional in-home care allows your family members to age in place. They can continue to live safely and independently in the home they've known for much of their lives. In-home caregiving offers peace of mind -- and it does so very affordably.

Unlike the high, fixed costs associated with assisted living facilities or nursing homes, the price of in-home care stays flexible to meet your needs. Keep control of your budget by scheduling as few or as many hours of care as you need.

Insurance Coverage for In-Home Care

Does insurance cover home care services for seniors? The answer is: maybe.

Long-Term Care Insurance

Home long-term care insurance policies cover certain in-home care services. Check your policy to see if it covers the services you need at home. We work with many long-term care (LTC) insurance companies to bring you the covered services you need over the short or long term.

VA Benefits

The Veterans Administration also offers financial programs that pay cash to veterans and/or their spouses. These funds may be used to help pay for home care rates for veterans.

It's often a confusing and burdensome process to figure out if your insurance or the Veterans Administration will cover the home care services you need. Check your policy to see if it covers the services you need at home. We're here to help. We can help you find out if you qualify for any VA programs.

Contact Home Instead of Tucson

If you have questions about how to pay for senior care, learn more with our downloadable Funding Solutions Guide (PDF), or give us a call: (520) 268-9740. We will be happy to discuss your options!