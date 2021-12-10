Shutterfly is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend
When it comes to entertaining, it can be easy to look past decorations as we focus on food and gifts. Bobby Berk, Lifestyle Expert, Interior Design Expert on Netflix Series ‘Queer Eye’talks about Holiday decorating, gifts, home styling and everything in between.
- Top gift picks for the holidays, including personalized items that can make gifts more meaningful
- Tips on perfecting your holiday décor
- Great ideas to help take some of the stress out of hosting
- Tips on beating the supply crunch ahead of the holiday rush