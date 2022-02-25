HHS: The truth about COVID-19 vaccine safety in children

The Department of Health and Human Services is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

With the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, cases and hospitalizations among children in the U.S. have reached the highest counts reported since the start of the pandemic; and concerns have been raised about the impact of school closings and more remote learning on children’s mental health and education. Vaccines decrease the risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death from COVID, and getting a booster offers the best defense. The good news is, with the authorization of vaccines and boosters for younger children, more children can get strong protection.

