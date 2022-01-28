Watch
Here's why you should visit Cottonwood, AZ immediately

Posted at 2:17 PM, Jan 28, 2022
Traveler TV/Visit Cottonwood is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

Located in the 'heart' of Arizona and the heart of wine country, Cottonwood is ideally situated above the heat of the desert and below the cooler temperatures of Arizona’s high country. Surrounded by the red rocks of Sedona to the north east and Mingus Mountain to the south west, its lower elevation makes it a perfect spot for your next Arizona adventure. We know you'll find something for everyone and in Cottonwood, ​you are welcome here!

