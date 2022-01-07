Here's why Americans feel optimistic about money in 2022

Fidelity Investments is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

Don’t rush to pop the champagne just yet, but there are definite signs Americans are feeling a bit more hopeful about the upcoming year, according to Fidelity Investments’ 2022 New Year’s Financial Resolutions Study. This year, more than 6 in 10 (62%) of Americans feel optimistic about the future, despite the unknown—and 72% are confident they’ll be in a better financial position in 2022. Among adults aged 35 and under, this number is even higher, at 81%. Despite the optimism, most people have not forgotten what the country has been through and are viewing their financial expectations practically, with concerns about inflation and rising costs weighing heavily on the minds of many.

About Fidelity Investments’ 13th Annual New Year’s Financial Resolutions Study"

This study presents the findings of a national online survey, consisting of 3,031 adults,18 years of age and older. The generations are defined as: Baby Boomers (ages 57-75), Gen X (ages 41-56), millennials (ages 25-40), and Gen Z (ages 18-24; although this generation has a wider range, we only surveyed adults for the purposes of this survey). Interviewing for this CARAVAN® Survey was conducted October 18-24, 2021 by ENGINE Insights, which is notaffiliated with Fidelity Investments. The results of this survey may not be representative of all adults meeting the same criteria as those surveyed for this study.

About Fidelity Investments:

Fidelity’s mission is to inspire better futures and deliver better outcomes for the customers and businesses we serve. With assets under administration of $11.1 trillion, including discretionary assets of $4.2 trillion as of September 30, 2021, we focus on meeting the unique needs of a diverse set of customers: helping more than 38 million people invest their own life savings, 22,000 businesses manage employee benefitprograms, as well as providingmore than 13,500wealth management firms and institutions with investment and technology solutions to drive growth. Privately held for 75 years, Fidelity employs more than 52,000 associates who are focused on the long-term success of our customers.