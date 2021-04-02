Help GAP Ministries win $4000 for their Job Training Programs

GAP Ministries is hoping to win $4000 in prize money on Arizona Gives Day, April 6th, for their Job Training Programs – Culinary and Auto Tech. These are dynamic and competitive 10-week programs for adults in need of a fresh start. Many of the students are coming out of incarceration, addiction, and other difficult circumstances that have hindered their lives.

The Culinary Training Program, began in 2018, and has graduated almost 100 students. Graduates are working in highly-rated local restaurants such as Wildflower, SenaeThai, Ritz Carlton at Dove Mountain, and Bisbee Breakfast Club. The Auto Tech Training Program just started up again in partnership with MPG Automotive. They are excited to be joining GAP, leveraging the knowledge of over 10 locations of ASE Certified Technicians to provide the necessary skills to succeed in the automotive industry. Both the Culinary and Auto Tech programs also take a holistic approach that provides the students weekly classes in leadership, financial literacy, job readiness and retention, and other valuable life skills to ensure long term stability and success.

Will you partner with GAP to help more children, heal more families and bring hope to our community? Go to HelpGapKids.com to find out more.