HEART HEALTH: Early detection, diagnosis can save your life

Abbott is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

Heart failure is a leading cause of death across the globe affecting over 6.2 million people in the United States. . However, heart failure can be a manageable condition, especially if it is diagnosed early. Early detection and diagnosis is critical to managing the disease, and that starts with a conversation with your primary care doctor.

This February is the perfect time to have that conversation and educate yourself about the signs and symptoms of heart failure as well as options to treat the disease.

At only 25-years-old, Tiara Johnson was diagnosed with postpartum cardiomyopathy (PPCM), a pregnancy-induced heart failure, which she developed at the end of her second pregnancy. To help manage her disease while she waited on the heart transplant list, Tiara received the HeartMate 3 heart pump that helped to pump blood throughout her body. In November 2021, Tiara, now 31, got the call that a heart was available and had a successful transplant surgery. Tiara’s heart failure journey continues. Today, a small sensor called CardioMEMS monitors her heart. The device provides real-time information to her care team that can detect worsening heart failure even before patients feel symptoms.