Healthy Vision Month: Tips for preserving Eye health

Posted at 3:26 PM, May 13, 2021
This past year, when non-urgent medical appointments have been on hold for many of us, vision and overall eye health don't make the list when considering health priorities.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, of the estimated 93 million adults in the U.S. at high risk for vision loss due to serious eye diseases like age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME), only half have visited an eye doctor within the last year, which is significantly lower than screening rates for other chronic conditions like heart disease and cancer.

Since it's Healthy Vision Month, Ophthalmologist Dr. Joshua Mali explains some tips to help preserve eye health.

