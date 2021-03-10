He Said She Said Counseling: How daily "Check-ins" can help your relationships

Your relationship with your significant other should be the closest and most resilient relationship. But often couples report during stressful times they find themselves feeling distant and struggling to support one another. Our guests today are dedicated to helping couples maintain a loving and supportive relationship even in the most difficult of times.

He Said She Said Couples Counseling is offering a 30 minute free consultation to all new clients. To learn more, call 520-372-2672 or click here!