Have you heard of dental tourism? Dr. Mark McMahon tells all in his new book

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of KGUN-TV.

Dr. Mark McMahon is a local author and entrepreneur. He is the founder of Coyote Dental, a business that began in Tucson and has now expanded all over North and South America. Dr. Mark is launching his latest book, 'The Guide to Dentistry in Mexico' at the Tucson Festival of Books on March 4 and 5. He's celebrating his accomplishments as an author: past, present and future!

To learn more, click here!