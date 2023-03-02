Watch Now
Have you heard of dental tourism? Dr. Mark McMahon tells all in his new book

Enjoy a vacation and fix your teeth at the same time
Dr. Mark McMahon is a local author, dentist and entrepreneur who's launching his new book 'The Guide to Dentistry in Mexico' at the Tucson Festival of Books.
Dr. Mark McMahon is a local author and entrepreneur. He is the founder of Coyote Dental, a business that began in Tucson and has now expanded all over North and South America. Dr. Mark is launching his latest book, 'The Guide to Dentistry in Mexico' at the Tucson Festival of Books on March 4 and 5. He's celebrating his accomplishments as an author: past, present and future!

