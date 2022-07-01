Hacienda at the Canyon: A Community for Vibrant Longevity

Watermark Retirement Communities is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

The Hacienda at the Canyon is a senior living community where residents thrive through spiritual richness, physical vitality, mindful exploration, and social concord. As noted in this segment with Chef Erich and Chef Sam, The Hacienda boasts dining venues range from an outdoor café, a bar, a bistro grill with an open hearth oven and a spacious signature dining room, as well as patio dining at The Clubhouse. Each venue serves a specialized menu that draws friends, family and colleagues to share a meal. Catering is available for special occasions. As at any fine resort, at The Hacienda at the Canyon food is at the center of it all. From that memorable dining experience on a special occasion to a tasty snack at the end of a bocce ball game, The Hacienda is a place where cuisine is both refined and casual, with fresh local ingredients woven into artisan menus that change with the seasons.

Located on expansive acreage in the Catalina Foothills, The Hacienda welcomes those seeking exceptional Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care.

The Hacienda features graceful Spanish-style architecture, topflight amenities, engaging and comfortable spaces, several restaurants and holistic wellness programs as well as the Personalized Healthcare of Tucson (PHC) at the Canyon.

Arrayed over the five levels gently rising up a hill, The Hacienda is a place where the rich and beguiling character of this high desert spot meets the individual comforts of home and community.

Learn more at haciendacanyon.watermarkcommunities.com