Hacer National Scholarship program: Providing Latino youth with a brighter future

How the Hacer National Scholarship program is paving the way to higher education for college-bound students.
Posted at 1:40 PM, Feb 01, 2022
In Fall 2020, the number of first-year Latino students fell 20% and the amount of Latino undergraduates dropped 5.3% in Spring 2021 compared to the previous year. Following these current challenges in college aspirations, the McDonald’s HACER National Scholarship comes at a critical time to reinforce students with the belief that going to college is within reach, understanding that education is the key to a brighter future.

Victor Quiroz, a California McDonald’s Owner/Operator talks about the HACER National Scholarship and how eligible students can apply accompanied by Erick Soto, a 2020 HACER scholarship recipient, to talk about his experience with the program and how it fulfilled his college dreams.

For more information visit: https://www.mcdonalds.com/us/en-us/community/hacer.html

