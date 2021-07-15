Graves’ Disease Awareness Month: Living with Graves disease and learning the symptoms of Thyroid Eye Disease

Horizon Therapeutics is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Gail Devers, a world-renowned track star, three-time Olympic gold medalist and nine-time World Champion talks about her journey with Graves disease, the challenges she had to face and learning the difference between Graves and Thyroid Eye Disease.

Dr. Gary Lelli joins Devers to explain Thyroid Eye Disease, or TED; rare autoimmune disease that causes the muscle and fat tissue behind one or both eyes to become inflamed or swollen. TED may get worse over time and can cause long-term damage, including vision loss, if not diagnosed early.

For more information visit: www.ThyroidEyes.com