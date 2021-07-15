Watch
Tucson Morning Blend

Actions

Graves’ Disease Awareness Month: Living with Graves disease and learning the symptoms of Thyroid Eye Disease

items.[0].videoTitle
Gail Devers, a world-renowned track star, three-time Olympic gold medalist and nine-time World Champion and Dr. Gary Lelli talk about Graves disease and learning about the symptoms of Thyroid Eye Disease.
Posted at 5:26 PM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 20:26:51-04

Horizon Therapeutics is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Gail Devers, a world-renowned track star, three-time Olympic gold medalist and nine-time World Champion talks about her journey with Graves disease, the challenges she had to face and learning the difference between Graves and Thyroid Eye Disease.

Dr. Gary Lelli joins Devers to explain Thyroid Eye Disease, or TED; rare autoimmune disease that causes the muscle and fat tissue behind one or both eyes to become inflamed or swollen. TED may get worse over time and can cause long-term damage, including vision loss, if not diagnosed early.

For more information visit: www.ThyroidEyes.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend with Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora

Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora, weekdays at 11:00 AM!