Gifts in the nick of time along with super stocking stuffers

Klarna, JavaSok and Cinnabon are paid sponsors of The Morning Blend.

Great presents - big & small - that can be purchased at the last-minute (without seeming that way)!

Multimedia lifestyle contributor, Justine Santaniello is a top authority for providing engaging content and innovative products. She has shared her tips and top product suggestions – otherwise known as her ‘Just Haves’ – on Access Hollywood Live, The Wendy Williams Show, Inside Edition, Fox & Friends, Yahoo!, Amazon Studios, FOX Business, and more. Justine has become a go-to media and consumer resource for style, beauty, gifting, entertaining and beyond. Known for her conversational and engaging commentary, Justine has made over 1,000 TV appearances on NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, CW, WE, The Hallmark Channel, and The Weather Channel in addition to a regular role as a brand ambassador on QVC. Justine is also the executive producer and host of the nationally syndicated show, Lifestyle Today on WLNY New York, KCAL Los Angeles, WPSG Philadelphia and KTXA Dallas.

Among the topics Justine will discuss are:

