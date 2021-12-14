Watch
Gifts in the nick of time along with super stocking stuffers

Great presents - big &amp; small - that can be purchased at the last-minute (without seeming that way)!
Posted at 12:34 PM, Dec 14, 2021
Multimedia lifestyle contributor, Justine Santaniello is a top authority for providing engaging content and innovative products. She has shared her tips and top product suggestions – otherwise known as her ‘Just Haves’ – on Access Hollywood Live, The Wendy Williams Show, Inside Edition, Fox & Friends, Yahoo!, Amazon Studios, FOX Business, and more. Justine has become a go-to media and consumer resource for style, beauty, gifting, entertaining and beyond. Known for her conversational and engaging commentary, Justine has made over 1,000 TV appearances on NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, CW, WE, The Hallmark Channel, and The Weather Channel in addition to a regular role as a brand ambassador on QVC. Justine is also the executive producer and host of the nationally syndicated show, Lifestyle Today on WLNY New York, KCAL Los Angeles, WPSG Philadelphia and KTXA Dallas.

Among the topics Justine will discuss are:

  • 11th hour gifts with heart
  • Family gifts everyone will enjoy
  • Stocking stuffers and fun 'small' presents
  • Last-minute shopping from the comfort of home
  • And more!
